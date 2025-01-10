Football League World can exclusively reveal that Luton Town have joined the race to sign out of favour Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt on loan, but face company from Championship rivals Hull City and League One promotion hopefuls Wrexham in their bid to land the 22-year-old's services.

Last campaign, Gelhardt made just 10 Championship appearances, and would have hoped to enjoy more game time this season, but has featured just twice in the second tier for Daniel Farke's men.

In fact, the Wigan Athletic academy graduate has played just nine minutes of league football since being named in the Whites' starting 11 for an EFL Cup clash with Middlesbrough back in August, which ended in a 3-0 defeat for the West Yorkshire outfit.

Joe Gelhardt 2024/25 Championship stats Appearances 2 Starts 0 Minutes played 9 Goals 0

Luton join race for Gelhardt

FLW can reveal that the Hatters are keen on acquiring the starlet's services on loan, as they look to bolster their squad following a four-game losing streak which sees them sitting just two places and two points above the relegation zone.

As initially claimed by Football League World, manager Rob Edwards left Kenilworth Road on Thursday, due to the club's continued struggles in the Championship, following last season's relegation from the Premier League.

Meanwhile, FLW also initially reported the news that League One promotion chasers Wycombe Wanderers are open to allowing boss Matt Bloomfield leave the club, should the Hatters offer him the opportunity to manage in the Championship.

But while the Bedfordshire side search for a new manager, it is also imperative that they strengthen their forward line, after scoring just 27 goals in 26 league outings so far this campaign, hence their interest in Gelhardt.

They are not alone in cashing Gelhardt, though, with Hull City claimed to be in pursuit (Hull Live) as well as Wrexham (Graeme Bailey). FLW sources have backed both those claims up, and noting the interest of Luton.

Gelhardt could be a strong signing for the Hatters

Amid the battle for Championship survival, it is vital that the Hatters get their transfer business right this month, to avoid the prospect of back-to-back relegations.

Gelhardt could be a top acquisition for the Kenilworth Road club, whose lack of gametime at Elland Road of late is arguably not reflective of his abilities.

The former England youth international is no stranger to a relegation battle, and helped the Whites retain their former Premier League status when he notched two goals and two assists from just 20 top-flight appearances and five starts during the 2021/22 campaign.

Furthermore, back in 2022/23, he produced a return of three goals and three assists during a loan spell with Sunderland, which helped fire the Black Cats into the play-offs.

If Luton can secure the services of Gelhardt ahead of the likes of Hull and Wrexham, they could have a real asset on their hands, who is more than capable of boosting their bid to stay in the Championship.