A new report has emerged detailing the reason for Joe Taylor's move from Luton Town to Huddersfield Town breaking down, with Tom Cannon's transfer to Stoke City a factor.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, via his Patreon, Taylor missed out on the deadline-day move to the Terriers despite traveling to Yorkshire to sign a season-long loan deal with Michael Duff's men.

The post reveals that the 21-year-old striker was due to go on loan, but Rob Edwards' side couldn't find a replacement in time for him and had to call the youngster back, which will now see Taylor remain at Kenilworth Road until a next possible deal can be made in January.

The Hatters were reportedly one of the various Championship clubs hoping to sign Tom Cannon, before the Leicester City striker opted for a move to Stoke City under Steven Schumacher.

Reason for breakdown in Huddersfield and Luton agreement revealed

Cannon's move to Stoke is the key indication as to why the deal for Taylor didn't go through.

In Nixon's report, Taylor was seemingly on the verge of becoming a Huddersfield player for the season and, by traveling to Yorkshire, it shows how close the deal actually was.

With the interest in Cannon high, you'd expected Luton to weigh up their options and look at alternatives, but there was no indication that the Hatters were steering away from Cannon, and that has ultimately cost this move for Taylor.

It's no fault of the Terriers' own, but Luton's lack of action in this transfer market has once again stopped a potential vital role for Taylor at Huddersfield.

Taylor's frustration hasn't just grown over the last few days, but at the start of the month it was reported that a deal was close with Huddersfield, but again Luton weren't able to get it over the line.

Luton manager Edwards seemed keen on letting Taylor go on loan before the deadline, along with fellow striker John McAtee.

Speaking to BBC Three Counties, the Hatters boss said: "We've got a lot of competition in those spaces, those lads know where they stand at the moment. There are players we do deem slightly ahead of them in the pecking order, and it's important for them to be able to play games as well.

"We think highly of them, but we'll also think about them in this situation and what the right thing is for them at the moment and this football club, so there could be movement on one or both of those in the coming days.

"Because they both did well last season, there has been interest in both and that's understandable."

Taylor's departure never came about though, and the young striker will be remaining at Kenilworth Road for the foreseeable future.

Frustration for Taylor could emerge as a silver-lining

Although this deal seems frustrating for all parties concerned, especially Huddersfield and Taylor, it could soon turn into a potential win for the youngster.

Luton have had a torrid start to life back in the Championship, gaining one point out of their opening four games, leaving them 23rd.

In this time, they have only managed to find the back of the net twice, with their ever so reliable strikeforce of Elijah Adebayo and Carlton Morris, firing blanks at the moment.

This could be a sign for Taylor to step up.

If the Hatters' form was to continue in front of goal, the youngster is the ideal candidate next in the pecking order.

His impressive loan spells last season, where he found the net 22 times on 46 occasions, could perk Edwards' ears up.

Joe Taylor's loan spell statistics in the 2023/24 season as per Flashscore Club Appearances Goals Assists Colchester United 27 12 2 Lincoln City 19 10 3

Taylor has thus far only made appearances off the bench for Luton and hasn't had the time to make his impact on the squad.

A switch-up could be needed and Taylor's runs in behind defences and poaching in the box could be a tool the Hatters use to their advantage.