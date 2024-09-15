Huddersfield Town are confident that they can secure a permanent deal to sign Luton Town striker Joe Taylor.

According to Alan Nixon, the Terriers believe that a £2m figure could be enough to get a deal over the line for the Hatters' forward, who enjoyed a brilliant 2023/24 campaign.

He didn't spend the 2023/24 campaign in the Premier League with his current club, but he went out on loan a couple of times and thrived in the EFL.

Doing very well at Colchester United in League Two, he then made the move to League One outfit Lincoln City.

It was unclear how he was going to adapt to life in a division above, but he did extremely well, registering plenty of goals for the Imps.

He can count himself unlucky not to have secured a place in the top six with Lincoln, who did very well during the second half of last term and didn't finish too far away from the promotion mix.

In terms of Taylor, he had done enough last term to put himself in the shop window for the summer transfer window.

Joe Taylor's 2023/24 campaign (All competitions) Team Appearances Goals Assists Colchester United 27 12 2 Lincoln City 19 10 3

With the likes of Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris and Cauley Woodrow available, there was a chance that Taylor was going to be offloaded again during the previous window, either permanently or on loan.

But with Jacob Brown remaining out of action at this point and the Hatters failing to bring in another striker, Taylor was retained by Rob Edwards, who may now assess him during the first half of this season before deciding what to do with him during the summer window.

The Hatters' decision to keep him was a blow for Michael Duff's side, who were hopeful of getting a deal over the line for him.

It doesn't look as though they have given up in their quest to sign the forward though.

Huddersfield Town confident of future agreement for Joe Taylor

Huddersfield are confident of their chances of agreeing a deal in the region of £2m to sign Taylor.

This is according to Nixon, who believes that the Hatters may be sympathetic to this potential move, having failed to sanction a move for the forward to the John Smith's Stadium during the summer.

However, it remains to be seen how Taylor gets on during the first half of this season and how much game time he will get.

If he gets the chance to shine and ends up thriving, that could potentially reduce the chances of him making the move to West Yorkshire.

Luton Town need to weigh up Joe Taylor's future carefully

The Hatters could benefit from having Taylor in their squad in the long term.

Already shining in the EFL and thriving in the third tier of English football, he could be an asset for Luton this term.

Edwards may have other striker options at his disposal, but Taylor is a good option to have, as someone who already knows how to be a threat in the final third in the EFL.

Luton shouldn't be looking to sell him without considering it very carefully.

They could make a decent amount of money from his sale, but he will only get better and could grow into a key role at Kenilworth Road (and Power Court!) in the future.