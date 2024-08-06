Luton Town forward Joe Taylor is nearing a loan move to League One side Huddersfield Town, in what could be deemed a very strange move by the Hatters.

The Terriers' next signing could well be the 21-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Colchester United and Lincoln City. Journalist Alan Nixon has reported that Huddersfield aren't far away from sealing a campaign-long move for the Welshman to the John Smith's Stadium.

They won't get the all clear just yet, though, because Luton themselves are looking to add options in forward areas. They already have two proven Championship strikers in Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo, but Rob Edwards is reportedly keen to bolster his attacking group.

It means that Luton are willing to loan out their own young, very promising forward prospect, but won't do so until they get another player of his relative ilk into the building, which could be seen as strange on the face of it.

Luton Town decision to loan out Joe Taylor could be very costly

One season in the top flight later, and the Hatters are back in the second tier. It was fun while it lasted, and they made a good go of it, but now they have the extremely difficult challenge of getting their foot in the Premier League door once again.

During their time in English football's top division, Luton were heavily praised for the way they were run and what they were able to achieve with the minimal means that they had to their name - electing to ship Taylor away for the upcoming campaign however flies in the face of that reputation.

It was a given that the 21-year-old was going to need to leave temporarily last season, because he wasn't going to get enough minutes to allow him to continue to develop.

Colchester and Lincoln served him well, and gave him valuable game time that allowed him to enhance his craft, to the point now where Huddersfield are pushing for him.

Their desire to add him to Michael Duff's options is understandable. Why would Luton give them the luxury, though?

It's not just that Taylor got minutes in League One and Two, he got goals too; plenty of them.

He scored 10 goals in 19 games for the Imps in the third tier, at a rate of 0.6 goals per 90 (joint fourth-best in the division, of players with a minimum of 10 appearances), as per Stathead, and he netted 11 times in 25 matches for the U's - a struggling fourth tier side.

Joe Taylor's 23/24 League One Lincoln City stats Apps 19 Starts 19 Goals 10 Goals per 90 0.6 Assists 3 Stats taken from Stathead

He's proven himself in those two leagues. The next, natural step is to play Championship football. Anybody who saw him in Michael Skubala's side knows that he doesn't need to be tested against League One opposition again - we know how that goes.

So why don't Luton want to use him in their upcoming CHAMPIONSHIP season? Honestly, who knows?

He would bring a bit of dynamism to Edwards' options up front, due to his slightly different profile. He's clinical and can drift in behind. Again, why don't they want to use him?

The reaction of a decent number of the Hatters' supporters, who aren't happy about this news of Taylor's proposed move to the Terriers, further demonstrates why this is a baffling thing for them to do.

Huddersfield appear to be fleecing Luton Town with proposed Joe Taylor deal

They may have missed out on Alfie May to a league rival in Birmingham City, but the young Luton striker is certainly a very capable option for Huddersfield to have.

Michael Duff's task is to get the Terriers back to the second tier - that is just going to be made much easier if they have Taylor around.

All of those brilliant assets that he possesses, that he's already used to good effect in Huddersfield's current league, will be magnified if the Terriers are fit and firing.

They're getting a player who's arguably of a Championship standard, and the most that they might have to pay for him are his wages and a loan fee; it might not even be that much.

This is a fantastic move for Huddersfield, taking advantage of Luton's lapse in judgement - and it is one they could come to regret.