Luton Town are closing in on the signing of RWD Molenbeek centre-back Christ Makosso as they look to strengthen their squad following a poor season so far.

The Hatters had hoped to be in the mix to bounce straight back to the Premier League following their relegation, but they have been inconsistent as we approach the halfway mark, with Rob Edwards’ side 16th in the table.

Championship Table Team P GD Pts 15 Preston North End 20 -6 22 16 Luton Town 20 -12 22 17 Coventry City 20 -4 21

So, the January window offers the chance to improve the group, and it seems Luton are already making moves ahead of the New Year.

Luton Town expected to sign RWD Molenbeek defender Christ Makosso

That’s after Foot Mercato reporter Sebastien Denis revealed that Makosso ‘will sign’ for the Championship side.

He claims that the Hatters are set to agree a deal of around €2.4m for the 20-year-old, whilst the Belgian outside will also have a sell-on clause as part of the transfer.

It’s fair to say that many fans won’t know much about Makosso, who moved to RWD Molenbeek from Sochaux in January, and he made ten appearances as they were relegated from the top-flight in the previous campaign.

Now in the second division, Makosso has featured regularly for the side as they sit third in the table, but it seems he will leave midway through their promotion push.

Christ Makosso fits the profile for Luton Town

It’s hard to judge how Makosso will cope with a switch to English football, and it’s obviously a very big step up for the player.

But, he does appear to be the type of signing that you would expect Luton to make, as he is a young player who has plenty of room to improve, and the fact he is an international shows he has pedigree.

Whilst Makosso will no doubt be expected to make his mark on the side this season, his age means he is also very much an addition with the long-term in mind, and the club will expect his value to increase in the years to come.

Luton Town need defensive reinforcements

Following on from that, it’s no surprise that Edwards and the recruitment team have recognised the need to add a centre-back to the ranks.

Luton have conceded 35 goals from 20 games heading into today’s fixture against Blackburn, which simply isn’t good enough.

Admittedly, a number of injury issues haven’t helped, but the reality is that it’s an area of the pitch that Luton are short in, and they need more quality if they are to have a stronger base.

So, this looks as though it could be a shrewd bit of business by the club, and it will be interesting to see how January plays out for Luton.