It was something of a surprise to see Luton Town sign free agent Liam Walsh after he had been released by Swansea City in the summer, but it could just be a move that pays off for the Hatters.

The 27-year-old has shown in the past that he's a talented player, but injuries have limited his playing time over the course of the last couple of seasons, leading to Swansea deciding not to renew his contract.

This meant it was a surprise to see Rob Edwards take a punt on the ex-Everton man, but if they can keep him fit and manage his minutes, there's no reason why they can't get the best of him, and he could well play an important role this season.

The Liverpool-born midfielder has started two league games on the bounce for the Hatters, registering an assist in the win over Millwall, and it looks like they may just succeed where Bristol City and Swansea City haven't.

Luton hoping to do what Bristol City and Swansea City couldn't do with Liam Walsh

During his time at both Bristol City and Swansea City, Walsh desperately struggled to stay fit and string a run of games together, playing just 22 games for the Robins between 2018 and 2021, although he did spend a season on loan at Coventry City, and he played just 34 times for Swansea between 2021 and 2024.

This highlights his injury woes, and at Swansea the most consecutive starts he managed was just four games during the 2022/23 season.

He played really well during those four starts, and there's no question marks over his ability, but his injury record and struggles to string a run of games together would have undoubtedly put clubs off signing him this summer, which is why it was a surprise to see a club like Luton Town take a punt on him.

However, things have gone well for Walsh so far at Kenilworth Road, and he has played five games in a row in all competitions, giving the club optimism that he is over his injury woes and that he can play an important role this season.

If Walsh can stay fit, then signing him might just have been a masterstroke from Edwards, and the club certainly have done their due diligence on him by bringing him in over the summer on trial, presumably to see how his body handled training, before offering him a contract.

It's been so far so good for the 27-year-old at Luton, and while you probably can't expect him to start every game, as long as he's fit, he's a very useful option to have around the club.

If Luton can do what both Bristol City and Swansea couldn't do with Walsh and keep him fit, then the decision to sign him in the summer could be a very good one indeed.

Liam Walsh will be looking to replicate the form he showed at Coventry City

Walsh had a rare injury free season during the 2019/20 campaign and joined then League One side Coventry City, where he was a revelation.

He made 34 appearances for the Sky Blues in all competitions before the pandemic curtailed the season, helping the club win the League One title and being named in the PFA League One Team of the Year.

Liam Walsh's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons P G A Everton 2015-18 0 0 0 Yeovil Town (Loan) 2016 17 1 2 Birmingham City (Loan) 2017-18 3 0 0 Bristol City 2018-21 22 1 1 Coventry City (Loan) 2019-20 34 4 6 Swansea City 2021-24 34 2 1 Hull City (Loan) 2022 3 0 0 Luton Town 2024- 5 0 1

Being used as a holding midfielder, Walsh scored four goals and registered six assists, including an impressive solo effort against Rochdale.

Despite it being in League One rather than the Championship, the 2019/20 season showed exactly what he was capable of if he remained fit, and Luton Town supporters should be excited by the prospect of having a fit Walsh on their books this season.

Injuries have meant that the ex-Everton man hasn't had the career that he probably should have to date, but it's not too late for him to fulfill his obvious potential, and while his move to the Hatters probably raised eyebrows, it could well be a deal that pays dividends as the season progresses.