Luton Town here reflects on standout moment in dramatic win over Bournemouth

Kal Naismith has admitted that his winner for Luton against Bournemouth on Saturday felt ‘like an out of body experience’.

Naismith scored the winning goal in the 96th minute as Luton battled to win the three points after surrendering a 2-0 lead.

An own goal from Lloyd Kelly and Allan Campbell’s stunning effort put the Hatters in control, before Emiliano Marcondes and Morgan Rogers pulled Bournemouth level.

However, Naismith capped his one year anniversary at Luton in truly brilliant fashion after a clearance fell to him on the edge of the box before dropping his shoulder and bending the ball into the near post to claim a spectacular late winner.

The winner then brought the roof off of Kenilworth Road, leaving Naismith speechless as he told Luton Today: “It feels good to score the goal, but not for me, for everyone, for the fans, there was so many players just overcome with emotion and joy and just hearing the noise and the whistle goes straight away, so the noise continues.

“I tried to do the Sky interview and I can’t even hear myself speak or think because the fans are just bouncing and just to think, ‘what a moment.’ “It’s hard to explain, you’re not in control, it’s like an out of body experience.” Naismith went onto admit he was overcome with emotion after his winner against then league leaders Bournemouth: “I could see myself back on the TV, going mental and trying to get my top off, sliding and it’s just crazy, you’re just overcome with emotion. “It kind of sets in and it felt like I had about 45 people jumping on my back.” The win lifted Luton to 13th, nine points off the top six with three games in hand. Nathan Jones’ side are next in action on Wednesday night, when they make the trip to Berkshire to face struggling Reading. The Verdict It was a magnificent goal scored by a brilliant player after an even better performance. Naismith has been one of the best free transfer signings in the Championship and his stock just keeps rising. His ability to slot in on the left of a back three seamlessly complements the Luton backline perfectly and clearly has an ability to pop up with a goal when it’s needed. Naismith optimises this team under Nathan Jones and it’s hard to discourage any notion that something special might be on the cards for Luton Town with Jones at the helm, if his side continue to produce results and performances such as this.