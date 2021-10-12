Luton Town handed squad boost ahead of Millwall clash

Luton Town have had to contend with a lot of first-team players missing parts of this season already, and whilst The Hatters still have a few faces missing, they are starting to return to a state of normality.

Allan Campbell, who ruptured ankle ligaments during Luton’s 2-2 draw with Blackburn Rovers last month, and Admiral Muskwe, who pulled out from the matchday squad in Lancashire just five minutes before kick-off, both returned to Luton’s Development squad this afternoon.

Campbell joined The Hatters from Motherwell in the summer, with the 23-year-old finding himself on the receiving end of a reckless Darragh Lenihan tackle in September.

The Hatters signed Muskwe from Leicester City during the summer and has impressed when on the pitch thus far, starring during Luton’s 1-0 victory over Barnsley in late August.

Muskwe, who is also 23 years old, netted an opener for The Hatters in their Development squad game against Bournemouth today, with Campbell also starting.

The verdict

Despite having multiple players out injured, Luton have managed to deal with these setbacks quite well.

Luke Berry has stepped up to the plate since the aforementioned duo both picked up injuries, whilst other fringe players have also made the mark in the first team.

Muskwe and Campbell will have to work hard to get back into the side this season, however, they are both young and hungry individuals, who will be striving for first-team selection.

Muskwe has been particularly impressive so far this season, and Luton fans will be hoping that he might play a part against Millwall on Saturday, but if not, Tuesday night’s clash against Derby County might be a perfect opportunity.