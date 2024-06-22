Highlights Max Aarons made a brave decision to leave Luton Town's academy in 2016, which led to a successful career at Norwich City.

Aarons impressed with over 200 appearances and multiple honors before moving to Bournemouth for Premier League football.

Norwich City's decision to give Aarons a chance in 2016 proved to be one of their best, despite losing a valuable player.

Max Aarons finally got the move he craved for several years last summer after he swapped Norwich City for AFC Bournemouth in a bid for consistent Premier League football.

His time at Norwich was an undoubted success, not only for the player but for the club. But, had he not made the brave decision in 2016 to quit Luton Town's academy, his career at the Canaries may never have sprung into life.

At the time, the Bedfordshire club were sitting in the mid-table region of League Two, when a 14-year-old Aarons left their academy without another club to go to.

Championship high-flyers Norwich City were quick to identify this talent upon his departure from Kenilworth Road and getting his signature ahead of the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham was a true masterstroke.

Max Aarons impresses at Carrow Road

The 14th of August 2018 saw Max Aarons make his debut for Norwich City in a 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Stevenage. Little did the fans know that they had seen a player who would go on to make over 200 appearances and become somewhat of a modern-day legend for their club.

Following his senior debut, the youngster continued to take everything in his stride and finished his first season with over 3000 minutes of league football as he helped his side win the Championship. His performances also earned him a deserved place in the Championship Team of the Year and the award for EFL Young Player of the Season.

A dream-like state for Aarons was soon brought crashing back down to earth as he was exposed to the harsh reality of Premier League football. The Canaries finished bottom of the league accumulating a meagre 21 points, but Aarons continued to impress with interest rife from some of Europe's top clubs.

His valuation at this point was certainly at an all-time high, with Norwich quoting clubs £35 million to secure his services.

The following years saw the right-back continue to be an integral part of any Norwich City side and although his stock did drop, his influence was clear to those within the club.

Max Aarons' time at Norwich City Appearances 213 Minutes 18,453 Goal Contributions 22 Team Honours EFL Championship x2 Individual Honours EFL Young Player of the Year EFL Championship Team of the Season x2

Aarons' good performances were matched by a £7 million profit

Looking back on his time in East Anglia, the levels the full-back displayed across his five years at first-team level were far too good for the Championship.

At one point in his career, he could have been sold for £30 million. However, his subsequent performances were so impressive that rejecting any transfer offers became a good choice.

Last year proved the pivotal moment for Aarons and, following Norwich's mid-table finish, he opted for a move away from the club.

Having looked set to rejoin his former manager Daniel Farke at Leeds, Bournemouth hijacked the deal, offering the defender an opportunity to play Premier League football once again.

Unsurprisingly, Aarons opted for the South Coast over Yorkshire and joined Andoni Iraola's side.

For Norwich, losing a player of his quality was a loss, but with his sale, they were able to net £7 million plus potential add-ons, which have yet to be disclosed.

Whilst his first season may have not gone perfectly to plan, he has shown glimpses of the quality he possesses. In addition, at 24, he has plenty of development left and can be a star in the future for the Cherries.

For Norwich, giving Aarons an opportunity back in 2016 is one of the best decisions they have made and will be talked about on the terraces of Carrow Road for years to come.