Luton Town chief executive Gary Sweet has revealed that the club will consider managers who are in work elsewhere as they look to replace Rob Edwards – having had Nathan Jones pinched by Southampton under similar circumstances in the past.

As first revealed by Football League World, the Hatters parted ways with Edwards earlier this week, and Sweet will be looking for the Welshman's replacement to help the club move up the Championship table after a dismal run of form.

Championship table Position Club P GD Pts 19th Stoke City 26 -8 27 20th Luton Town 26 -17 25 21st Portsmouth 24 -11 23 22nd Hull City 26 -11 23 23rd Cardiff City 25 -15 23 24th Plymouth Argyle 25 -29 20

As exclusively reported by Football League World, Wycome Wanderers are open to letting Matt Bloomfield leave if he receives an offer to become Luton's new manager, and Sweet confirmed that they could appoint a manager who is currently working elsewhere.

Gary Sweet reveals Luton Town manager hunt stance

Luton haven't appointed a manager who was working at a different club since they brought John Still to Kenilworth Road from Dagenham & Redbridge in February 2013, but Sweet has revealed that could change with their next appointment.

When asked whether they would be appointing a manager who is out of work to speed up the appointment process, Sweet told Luton Today: “Not necessarily. We’ve had a manager (Nathan Jones) taken from us during the January transfer window. It’s not very pleasant, but I think it’s how you do it.

"If we were to take a manager from another club, and it’s not out of the question, then if we do it in the right way, such is the way for example Southampton took Nathan the last time round.

"There is an appropriate level of compensation, the process that you go through is respectful and polite, certainly there is no other way of doing it for us, so if there is one that’s in work then as a club we wouldn’t shy away from that.

"But the other club has to in some way benefit from it, it’s got to be fair. So as long as we’re fair, then we would look at that, we’re not only looking at manager who are out of work."

Sweet also insisted that, despite Luton's lowly position in the Championship table, the club remains an attractive proposition for potential managers.

He said: "There’s a lot to be positive about, there’s not a lot wrong with this team, nothing wrong with this football club.

"We’re in really good shape in every respect. Stable, the board is financially stable, great future with the infrastructure, not just Power Court and the stadium but with the academy growing and the dome and all of those things that will be elevating our status.

"When you put Luton Town’s CV In front of a potential candidate, it’s exciting. And then when they start to look a little bit deeper and lift the bonnet up and see the engine, they see this is a great place to be.

"There’s not a lot wrong here, there is a good squad, so actually it’s a fantastic opportunity for someone.”

Next managerial appointment is crucial for Luton Town

The Hatters are in genuine danger of making it back-to-back relegations and all of their good work in the last decade could be undone should they drop to League One.

Luton need to strike a balance between appointing a manager with the nous to steer them away from the Championship relegation zone while also finding someone with a long-term vision and project who can ultimately help them return to the Premier League.

Being relegated to League One would be a disaster, and until Edwards departed it felt like they were slowly sleepwalking to the third tier with things just not clicking this season.

Sweet is right that the Hatters job is still an attractive one, but he must ensure he makes the right appointment this month to ensure they avoid relegation.