Queens Park Rangers could be a side that is very busy in the summer transfer window.

This is the first chance Gareth Ainsworth will get to make significant changes to this QPR team that just avoided relegation in the 2022/23 season.

As well as searching for new players, the Rs could lose some of their key players in the next few months.

What is the latest in Lyndon Dykes’ future?

One player who could depart the West London club is striker Lyndon Dykes.

The Scottish international just played a key role in his nation's quick turnaround on Saturday, which saw them come from behind to win 2-1 against Norway.

Off the pitch, the 27-year-old looks set to end his time with QPR as interest starts to grow in his services.

It was exclusively revealed by Football League World, that the Championship club couldn’t agree a new contract with Dykes and that means this summer transfer window presents their last opportunity to sell him for a decent fee.

Interest has been high in the Scottish striker for a while now, with a report from the Daily Mail stating that Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City and Burnley were keen on signing the 27-year-old.

However, it was fellow London club Millwall that made the first move for the striker, as they did back in January.

It was revealed by Sky Sports, that the Lions had made an offer that could reach £2 million for Dykes.

There has been no update in regards to this bid, but as it becomes more likely that Dykes will leave QPR this summer, the club will need to be searching for a suitable replacement.

Who should replace Lyndon Dykes at QPR?

It is unclear what the finances look like for the Rs and Ainsworth for this transfer window, but, if possible, the club should turn to Luton Town’s Cauley Woodrow as a replacement for Dykes.

Woodrow is a player that has bounced around from club to club in his career, but he is still a player that could offer a great deal for a team like QPR.

The forward joined Luton last summer, but he found his game time hard to come by as he was behind regular strikers Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo.

The 28-year-old only managed two goals in 27 league appearances this season, but when you look at the striker’s overall record in the Championship, he has produced in this league.

During his days at Oakwell, Woodrow was a forward who could lead the line as well as be that striker who can drop back and play in a deeper role.

Looking at WhoScored.com, Woodrow is a striker that likes to have the ball at his feet and beat players, with him averaging 1.1 dribbles per game.

He is also a forward who isn’t afraid of taking shots, averaging between 2.6 and 3.5 shots per game during his days at Barnsley.

Woodrow hasn’t shied away before, as he was captain during his time at Barnsley and could be a real vocal presence in this young QPR dressing room.

His time at Luton hasn’t been as successful, and with the club in the Premier League, while they will want a decent squad, they could allow Woodrow to leave the club this summer.

If QPR are looking for a similar type of player to Dykes, then Woodrow could be the perfect replacement for the Championship club.