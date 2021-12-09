Luton Town forward name-drops Reading FC striker as early career role model

Luton Town striker Elijah Adebayo has revealed that he looked up to Reading FC striker Lucas Joao as a role model, during an interview with The Athletic.

Citing the Portuguese forward’s excellent footwork as a powerful and physical frontman as to why he has looked up to him, Adebayo is a player who is a similar type of player already.

The Fulham academy graduate faces his old side on Saturday, with the Bedfordshire club coming up against the league leaders at Kenilworth Road.

Adebayo admitted to The Athletic that this was a fixture that he first looked for when the schedule came out and will be hoping to cause havoc in a Luton shirt.

Speaking to The Athletic about basing his game on the 28-year-old, Adebayo said: “I watched him quite a lot.

“He’s a similar mould to me. But he has fantastic feet, which is something I wanted to improve.

“You take a little bit off each player and try and adapt that to your game.”

The verdict

Physically speaking, Adebayo has adapted to Championship superbly, possessing the strength, aerial threat and pace to cause chaos in the final third.

It is also evident that he is trying to add another string to his bow by improving on his technical ability, with it being clear that he possess quick feet and intelligence in attacking third.

Joao is a player who has been a real threat at Championship level in the past, with his plethora of attributes making him an unpredictable player.

Adebayo will be striving to deal his old side a blow when they visit Kenilworth Road on Saturday, with the Hatters knowing full well the talent that Fulham possess.