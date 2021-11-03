Luton Town forward has last laugh after Middlesbrough fans’ banter involving Jack Grealish

A much-improved second half performance saw Luton Town overcome a one-goal deficit to beat Middlesbrough 3-1 at Kenilworth Road last night.

The visitors took the lead through Josh Coburn in the first 45 minutes that Boro looked comfortable in.

However, Luton fought back in the second 45 minutes, and it was a manic five-minute spell that ensured The Hatters would pick up all three points.

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Luton Town academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Did Daryl Murphy ever play in the Premier League? Yes No

Sonny Bradley was left unmarked from a James Bree corner, with the centre-back nodding home an equaliser in the 57th minute.

Elijah Adebayo then struck in the 60th, before Harry Cornick added a third in the 62nd.

It was a struggling first half for The Hatters, with Middlesbrough fans chanting about Luton’s final goalscorer being a poor Jack Grealish.

But ultimately, it was the Luton forward who had the last laugh, when he stroked the ball in to seal the points for The Hatters.

The verdict

Like the rest of his teammates, Cornick struggled in the first half, but it was not to do with his energy and attacking drive.

He nearly found the back of the net a few times as half time loomed, but made up for it with a clinical finish just after the hour-mark.

Cornick now has seven Championship goals to his name this season, after managing just the one last time out.

His strike partner Elijah Adebayo is also thriving at the moment, with eight goals this season, with seven of those coming in his last 8 matches.

Only Fulham have scored more goals than The Hatters this season, which is especially pleasing for Nathan Jones considering they managed 41 last time out.