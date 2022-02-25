Luton Town finalise transfer swoop for experienced free agent

Luton Town have completed the signing of Robert Snodgrass on a deal until the end of the season.

We are excited to announce the signing of vastly experienced midfielder Robert Snodgrass on a deal until the end of the season! ✍️#COYH — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) February 25, 2022

The 34-year-old has been without a club since leaving West Brom earlier this year and he will now link up with the Hatters after the move was announced on their official site this afternoon.

Bringing in the former Aston Villa man will give Nathan Jones more strength in depth for the run-in, whilst the Scotsman’s versatility, with Snodgrass capable of playing across a midfield four and further up the pitch, will be welcome.

Speaking to the club’s media, the boss explained why signing Snodgrass was a no-brainer from his perspective.

“We’ve been looking for a left footed midfield player for a while and we’ve picked up a few injuries in the midfield area, and so he ticks a lot of boxes.

“He’s got play-off experience, he’s got Premier League experience and he is known to a number of our players and staff, so we know he’s the type of character that we want in here. It gives us something different.”

Luton are in action against Derby County tomorrow afternoon.

The verdict

This seems like a smart, low-risk signing for Luton as Snodgrass is a player who will help the squad during a critical part of the season.

Despite his age, we all know the technical ability that he has, and those qualities should make him ideally suited to a Luton side that like to play a stylish brand of football.

As Jones touches on, his influence will be more than just on the pitch as well, so to pick up a player like this on a free for a few months makes sense.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.