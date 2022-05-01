Luton Town finalise transfer agreement for 28-y/o

Luton Town have completed the signing of goalkeeper Matt Ingram on an initial seven-day loan from Hull City.

An injury to James Shea, who joined fellow stopper Jed Steer on the sidelines, has left the Hatters low on numbers in goal as they prepare for a crucial part of the season.

Therefore, even though the transfer window has shut, because it’s the goalkeeping position, you can bring in a player on a short-term loan.

Nathan Jones’ side completed a deal for West Brom’s Alex Palmer earlier in the year, and the club announced this evening that they had secured an agreement with the Tigers for Ingram.

The 28-year-old goes straight into the squad for the game against Fulham at Craven Cottage tomorrow and is likely to start.

Any extension for Ingram would have to be sorted next week, but it’s possible that Luton will look to extend the agreement, which would mean that the former Wycombe keeper is available for the play-offs.

Jones’ side need to win one of their final two games to guarantee a play-off place this season.

The verdict

This seems like a smart move from Luton because they have obviously lost a few senior keepers to injury this season, so Ingram will help against Fulham tomorrow and perhaps in the future.

He is someone who is ready to play having featured regularly for Hull this season, whilst he has the experience to be able to cope with any high pressure games that he features in.

Ultimately, this is why the rule is in place and Ingram’s arrival will be a welcome boost for Jones ahead of the big game.

