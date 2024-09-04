This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Luton Town enjoyed perhaps a quieter summer transfer window than some were expecting, with Rob Edwards putting faith in a squad of players who he trusts to ensure the Hatters achieve an instant return to the Premier League this season.

Despite losing the services of some important players such as Ross Barkley and Chiedozie Ogbene, Luton largely kept hold of their prized assets this summer.

Carlton Morris, Alfie Doughty and Elijah Adebayo are just some of the proven commodities that Edwards was able to retain the services of, whilst also being able to add some quality to their squad through the likes of Tom Krauss, Reuell Walters and Mark McGuinness.

But is there a player who has surprised the fanbase by staying with the club beyond the summer? Football League World investigates...

Luton fan pundit "surprised" Teden Mengi is still with the club

FLW's Luton Town fan pundit, Finley Cannon, was surprised to see a certain defender remain at Kenilworth Road this summer, after being a standout performer during their ill-fated Premier League campaign last season, and being linked with some top clubs over the course of the transfer window.

Cannon said: "In terms of players that didn't leave, I think the one player I, and a lot of other Luton fans would be surprised that is still with the club, is Teden Mengi.

"Throughout the window he was linked with moves to various locations, whether that be Wolves, Crystal Palace, and even Lens in France and Torino in Italy.

"That Torino link seemed to persist very late into the window, even up to the final day, with some Italian journalists reporting that terms had been agreed between the player and the club.

"They were just waiting on an agreement between Luton and Torino, but nothing ever materialised from it and he stayed with the club, which was obviously great for Luton.

"Hopefully it means that we're more settled in defence than we had been during the window, when he was linked with a move away."

Mengi will be key to Luton's promotion chances

Despite an unforeseen slow start to the season which has seen the Hatters pick up just one point from their opening four Championship fixtures, it's still far too early to be drawing a line through any club's chances of promotion this term.

After all, Luton still have a host of players who won promotion to the Premier League with the club in 2022/23, such as the aforementioned trio of Doughty, Morris and Adebayo.

Scoring goals wasn't the issue for Luton last season, with their 52 strikes being more than Nottingham Forest, Everton and Wolves, whilst being just five fewer than Manchester United's 57.

Keeping the ball out of the back of their own net was where the main problems arose, with their 82 goals conceded only being trumped by Sheffield United's 104.

Mengi's 23/24 Premier League stats, per FotMob Duels won Interceptions Aerial duels won Recoveries 128 57 60 126

A lot of those goals were through no fault of Mengi's, with his strong, physical presence at the back often seeing him win his individual battles with opposition forwards.

In fact, Mengi's 57 interceptions placed him in the top 100 percentile of Premier League centre-backs last season, meaning no top-flight player in that position made more interceptions than Mengi, whilst his 128 duels won ranked him in the top 76.5 percentile - per FotMob.

Operating in the centre of Edwards' back three, Mengi looks set to be the heart of Luton's defence this season, with his aerial prowess paired with an ability to read the game very well, there's no reason why he can't be among the top central defenders in the Championship this season.

With the distraction of a potential move no longer lingering over his head, Mengi should look to continue showing clubs why he deserves to be playing at a higher level, and if his performances evidence this, then that can only benefit Luton Town.