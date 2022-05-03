Luton Town fan pundit issues verdict on “absolutely magnificent” 23-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Luton Town fan pundit Dylan Bhundia has had his say on the club’s signing of the season.

The Hatters brought in numerous players last summer, but Bhundia believes that there is a standout candidate to earn the nod as the best addition to the team.

Allan Campbell’s performances for Nathan Jones’ side have not gone unrecognised by the Luton supporter.

Bhundia believes that the 23-year-old has shown the characteristics desired of a Luton player throughout the season.

The Luton fan also has enjoyed seeing how Campbell’s game has improved throughout the campaign, in particular highlighting his improvements since the turn of the year in his on-the-ball contributions.

“Without a doubt Allan Campbell,” Bhundia told Football League World.

“He’s been absolutely magnificent, he epitomises everything that Luton Town is about in terms of aggression, work rate, physical levels, giving everything for the group.

“I think he’s always shown those physical and psychological levels.

“But what he’s done since the new year is take his technical game to the next level, with his carrying the ball forward.

“I think that goal against West Brom was great for his confidence and now you can see him with the ball, he’s using that energy and that aggression, tenacity and translating it not just into his out of possession game, but to his in-possession game.

“He’s becoming a lot more effective around the final third for us.

“But he’s been an absolutely magnificent signing for us and hopefully we’ll see him play at Kenilworth Road in the Premier League.”

Campbell has played 32 Championship games this season for the side currently 6th in the table.

With one game left in the season, Luton can secure a play-off place with a win over Reading at Kenilworth Road on May 7.

A 7-0 drubbing last night has seen the club fall down the table behind Sheffield United, but their destiny is still in their own hands going into the last game of the regular campaign.

The Verdict

Luton have recruited well this season and it has played a significant role in the team’s improvement in the last 12 months.

Campbell has firmly placed himself as a fan favourite after just a year within the side.

That the team is in the conversation for a play-off place is a sign of the massive progress the club has made.

But last night’s 7-0 defeat has shown that there are still concerns with the team, and has now put a lot of pressure on Saturday’s game against the Royals.