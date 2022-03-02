Luton Town fan pundit debates whether Nathan Jones will play a strong team v Chelsea

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Luton Town face a huge test when they host Chelsea in the FA Cup tonight.

The clash is set for a 7:15pm kick-off under the lights at Kenilworth Road and is also being broadcast by the BBC.

With The Hatters looking to secure a Championship play-off berth in the remainder of the season, Saturday’s league fixture against Middlesbrough, who sit two points behind them in the table, is crucial.

This begs the question – should Luton play their strongest team in the cup tonight, or save them for Saturday?

We asked FLW’s Luton Town pundit Dylan Bhundia for his opinion on whether The Hatters should go with their strongest line-up.

“No, I don’t think so.” Dylan told FLW.

“It’s been a running joke amongst Luton fans this week that the Chelsea game isn’t our most important game this week, it’s the Middlesbrough game on Saturday, because that’s the one that could have a massive influence on our push for the play offs.

“I think certain players do need to be rested, so for example Elijah Adebayo has started 3 games in a week now, and usually, then we pull him out and give him a rest, and then use him from the bench, so I think he won’t start.

“The thing is we have so much depth at the minute that we don’t necessarily have that ‘strongest team’, we just have a lot of different options. It would be harsh to describe many players as a weaker team or not a full strength team.”

The Verdict

Nathan Jones faces a tough balancing act when selecting his team to play Chelsea tonight.

The sensible thing to do could well be to rest players, but if Luton field a weaker side and are on the end of a thrashing, this could affect morale.

Ultimately, Saturday’s game against Middlesbrough has to be the priority for Jones as he looks for his side to secure a play-off place.

For that reason, I would expect a few key players to be rested for Luton Town tonight.