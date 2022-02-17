Luton Town fan pundit addresses Peter Kioso’s situation at Luton Town

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Peter Kioso has had an impressive last couple of seasons away from Luton Town in loan spells with Bolton Wanderers, Northampton Town and most recently Milton Keynes Dons.

The Hatters took the decision to recall Kioso in January to add further depth in defensive areas heading into the final few months of the season.

However, the 22-year-old will have been disappointed to earn just four appearances since with the suggestion that had his development could have been better continued elsewhere, with more regular first team opportunities.

Luton Town fan pundit Dylan Bhundia agreed with Nathan Jones’ stance on the dilemma due to the performances of James Bree.

Speaking to Football League World, Bhundia explained: “With Kioso it’s a very difficult one because James Bree is our best right wing back and has been fantastic for the large part of the season.

“Peter Kioso is behind James Bree in terms of that attacking output, defensively he maybe offers a little bit more in terms of defending the box and so on, and he can play right centre back as well, but James Bree is who he’s competing with and James Bree is ahead of him at the minute.

“So obviously it is difficult for him because he can play at Championship level but he’s just slightly behind others at the minute.

“So in terms of should we be utilising him more, probably not because James Bree’s been really, really good, but he’s a very good player (Kioso) and he will be getting frustrated at the fact that he’s not been playing as much as he probably thought he would.”