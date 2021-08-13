Luton Town fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Hatters transfer deals from over the years

Luton Town started their 2021/22 Championship campaign with an impressive 3-0 victory over Peterborough United last Saturday, before being edged out of the Carabao Cup by Stevenage on penalties on Tuesday night.

The Hatters made 10 changes to the side that were beaten by the Hertfordshire club, with a host of new signings featuring.

The Hatters have seen eight fresh faces walk through the doors this summer, but none of the fees paid come close to Luton’s record signing.

Whilst we wait for Saturday to come around, we thought we would test your knowledge of all things to do with transfers over the years at Luton Town, using Transfermarkt for all figures.

Can you score 100%? Let us know in the comments…

1 of 22 What fee did Luton Town pay for Simon Sluga in 2019? £1.03 million £1.53 million £2.03 million £2.53 million