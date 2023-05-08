Although today is the last day of the Championship campaign, thanks to a fantastic season so far, Luton Town know this will not be their final match of the season.

Indeed, with the Hatters heading into Monday afternoon's clash with Hull City knowing that whatever the result, they will finish third in the second tier this year, they have play-off football to look forward to.

Of course, the club reached the play-offs last season under Nathan Jones, too, but in the end, they came up short over two legs against Huddersfield Town.

What Nathan Jones dilemma are Luton Town facing?

With their old boss in mind, recently, a potential dilemma the club are facing regarding him has surfaced.

Indeed, The Athletic point out that should the club be successful in the play-offs and go on to win promotion to the Premier League, they will need to decide whether or not former boss Nathan Jones is worthy of one.

The club will receive 30 medals should they go up, and it is down to them who gets one, and who does not.

This means that the club could elect to potentially award Jones a medal given he began the season as the club's boss before leaving for Southampton in November.

Interestingly, there is also the option to buy further medals, as per the above report, which would mean that avenue would be open to the club, too, were they wanting to reward Jones for his work, but not wanting to give him one of the 30.

When do the Championship play-offs begin?

With the regular Championship campaign ending on Monday 8th May, the play-offs are due to get going shortly after.

Indeed, as per the EFL website, the first Championship play-off clash will take place on Saturday 13th May, with Luton facing whoever finishes the final day in sixth position.

The Hatters will then play the second leg of their semi-final on Tuesday 16th May, this time at Kenilworth Road, though.

If the club get through that, Wembley awaits, with the Championship play-off final scheduled to take place on Saturday 27th May at the national stadium.

Who will Luton Town play in the play-offs?

As briefly touched upon above, the Hatters will not know their opponents until after the full-time whistle goes around the grounds later this afternoon.

Indeed, a number of clubs could still finish in sixth spot, with plenty to play for on the final day of the campaign.