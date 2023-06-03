Luton Town could start their first Premier League campaign on the back foot with there a chance Rob Edwards' side will have to play their first "two or three" fixtures of 2023/24 away from home.

Edwards led Luton back to the top-flight for the first time since 1992 last weekend, with the Hatters coming out on top in the Championship play-off final against Coventry City - winning a penalty shootout 6-5 following a 1-1 draw at Wembley.

Plans are now in place for a maiden Premier League campaign.

Is Kenilworth Road ready for the Premier League?

In the build-up to Luton's play-off final and, indeed, after they'd won at Wembley, plenty had been made of Kenilworth Road's unique outlook. Virally, the away entrance had become a big talking point, so much so that the club even referenced it after sealing promotion.

Work will have to be done on Kenilworth Road, though, to get it up to Premier League standards.

The BBC report that work has begun on the "Bobbers Stand at Kenilworth Road to comply with the league's broadcasting requirements", whilst there are discussions underway with the league regarding those necessary improvements.

Furthermore, Mick Harford is quoted by the BBC as saying that it might be that Luton's first few games as a Premier League club are away from home.

"There is a schedule of about 11–12 weeks of work that has got to be done," he said.

"It might become a bit of a problem, so we will probably have to play maybe two or three games away from home at the start of the Premier League season.

"But Gary (Sweet, the club's Chief Executive) has got everything in place, we're in a good place, the work has begun, so it's all systems go."

What is Kenilworth Road's capacity?

Kenilworth Road holds 10,356 and is, therefore, at double the Premier League's requirements.

However, it will be unique in the Premier League and there's real excitement to see the stars of Man City, Liverpool and co rocking up at Kenilworth Road.

Indeed, you'd think that Luton's home form and the intimidating atmosphere at 'The Kenny' will be key to their hopes of surviving in the Premier League. Potentially playing "two or three" games on the road at the beginning of the campaign will be a real handicap, then.