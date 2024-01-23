Highlights Luton Town shortlist Kyle Bartley as a potential transfer target to boost their chances of survival.

Luton Town have shortlisted West Brom’s Kyle Bartley as a potential transfer target this January.

According to The Telegraph, the Premier League side could be set to take advantage of the defender’s expiring contract at the Hawthorns by making a move this month.

The 32-year-old could depart the Midlands outfit as a free agent in the summer, meaning Albion may prefer to cash in this month in order to gain a fee ahead of his departure.

Bartley has featured regularly in Carlos Corberan’s side so far this season, making 23 league appearances from the club’s opening 28 fixtures.

He has contributed two goals and one assist from 20 starts, with the Baggies fighting for promotion to the Premier League.

Kyle Bartley transfer latest

Luton are eyeing potential moves to boost their chances of survival in the top flight for another campaign, which has seen them shortlist Bartley as a possible target.

The Hatters currently sit 18th in the table, one point adrift of safety but with a game in hand on relegation rivals Everton in 17th.

Rob Edwards has reportedly set his sights on Bartley as an option to bolster the team’s defensive options.

The centre-back could be a reasonably priced opportunity, with West Brom in a weak negotiating position.

Bartley’s contract expires at the end of the season, and Albion are in a difficult financial position so may be unable to agree to a new deal with the defender.

This has the potential to open the door for Luton to swoop in ahead of next week’s transfer deadline.

The Premier League team has until 1 February to negotiate any deal before the market shuts until the summer.

Bartley's importance to West Brom

Bartley has endured some difficult moments with West Brom, but has become a solid part of the team under Corberan.

The centre-back was booed off the pitch by his supporters during a fixture early in the previous campaign, but he has benefitted from the arrival of the Spaniard as manager.

Corberan has earned a lot of praise for his time at the Hawthorns, especially due to the financial constraints placed on him.

West Brom is up for sale at the moment, meaning any January business is likely to be quite limited.

West Brom league position

The Baggies are currently fifth in the Championship table, three points clear of the chasing pack outside the play-off places.

A 2-0 defeat to Norwich City last weekend allowed the likes of Hull City, Coventry City and Norwich to catch up the gap.

Next up for Corberan’s side is an FA Cup clash with rivals Wolves on 28 January.

Bartley’s departure would be a blow

Losing Bartley would be a loss to Corberan as it is unclear whether a replacement would be found.

The club’s financial position may force them into a sale regardless of whether someone could be brought into the team in his place.

This would be a smart move from Luton due to the low potential cost of the deal.

But West Brom should look to hold onto Bartley as he has proven himself as a valuable part of the squad this season.