Birmingham City's 2023-24 Championship season got off to a solid start with a 1-1 draw on their travels against Swansea City.

It was somewhat of a new-look Blues side in a way with a few new recruits playing from the very start, with four fresh arrivals handed debuts by John Eustace and even a return and reprieve for Ivan Sunjic, who spent last year on loan at Hertha Berlin in Germany.

Siriki Dembele - one of the debutants for Birmingham - opened the scoring in the first half but they were pegged back by the Welsh outfit in the second half when Jerry Yates equalised.

1-1 is how it ended at the Swansea.com Stadium and it marked a satisfactory first result for Tom Wagner as the new owner of Birmingham, and there are big plans for the club under the American hedge fund manager, who has managed to get NFL legend Tom Brady on board as a minority investor.

Some exciting permanent signings have been made this summer but it appears that City lost out on one this past week when their former loanee goalkeeper Matija Sarkic moved from Wolverhampton Wanderers to Millwall on a permanent basis for £1.2 million.

Alan Nixon claimed that City were keen to re-sign Sarkic this summer but ended up losing out in the end - it suggests though that Eustace is in the market for a new number one at St Andrew's.

And that could be further accelerated as it appears that the current first-choice Blues goalkeeper - John Ruddy - is a surprise target for a Premier League club.

According to Alan Nixon via Patreon, the Hatters want to add the 36-year-old to their goalkeeping ranks, having just signed Thomas Kaminski to be their starting goalkeeper from Blackburn Rovers.

Luton are still thin in that department though and with just a week to go until their first ever Premier League campaign begins, they are now looking to bring Ruddy in to give Kaminski some competition?

Who is John Ruddy?

Ruddy has been a professional for almost 20 years now having come through the youth system of Cambridge United, making his debut in 2004 at the age of 18 for the U's.

He ended up moving on to Everton whilst still a teenager and played just once for the Toffees, instead gaining experience across the EFL and in Scotland with various loan moves before moving to Norwich City in 2010 - a place where he got regular Premeir League and Championship football.

Ruddy played 243 times for the Canaries before signing for Wolves in 2017, where he spent five years and played in 72 matches as for all but his first season at Molineux he was a back-up goalkeeper.

The veteran joined Birmingham last summer to compete with Neil Etheridge for a starting spot, and he was immediately thrown in as first-choice by Eustace and played all season until missing the final three league matches through injury - despite being 36 years of age he kept 14 Championship cleen sheets.

What is John Ruddy's situation at Birmingham City?

Ruddy penned a one-year deal with Birmingham last summer, but thanks to his form in the early stages of 2022-23 he penned an extension last November.

That means Ruddy is contracted to City until June 2024, meaning Luton will need to pay a fee despite Ruddy being 36 years of age.