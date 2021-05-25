Luton Town eye transfer swoop for Wycombe Wanderers ace

Luton Town are interested in signing Wycombe Wanderers winger Fred Onyedinma this summer, according to Football Insider.

Wycombe failed to avoid the drop this season, and are preparing for life back in Sky Bet League One after being relegated from the Championship.

Gareth Ainsworth is at risk of losing some of his key players, with Fred Onyedinma attracting interest from the Championship.

The 24-year-old has made 46 appearances for the Chairboys in all competitions this term, scoring five goals and adding four assists.

The winger made 43 appearances in the Championship, but only 26 of those came as starts as he failed to nail down a regular place in the side.

According to Football Insider, Luton Town are lining up a move for Onyedinma, as they prepare to try and lure him back to the Championship.

Onyedinma has a year left on his contract at Adams Park, meaning that Wycombe may well cash in this summer rather than potentially lose him on a free transfer next summer.

The Verdict

Onyedinma has done well this season and has been a creative spark for the Chairboys. Only Uche Ikpeazu scored more goals than him, which highlights his importance to the team.

It would be hard for him to turn down a move to Luton if an offer came in. They are a Championship side and he will want to play as high as possible.

Wycombe are a well-run club, too, so they will want to do what is right for the player, but what is also right for the club’s finances.