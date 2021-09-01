Luton Town expected to make January swoop for Newcastle United player

Luton Town are expected to revisit their interest in Elliot Anderson in the January window, according to Chronicle Live.

The Hatters attempted to bring the young Newcastle United forward to Kenilworth Road in the latter stages of the transfer window.

Having tried to sign him last January, Town made enquiries for the 18-year-old on deadline day, but fell short in their pursuit.

Newcastle are said to have told Luton that they wanted to keep an eye on Anderson over the next couple of months, as the youngster still looks to fully overcome a hip problem.

The teenager is back in full training at St. James’ Park, and will be eager to catch the eye of Steve Bruce in the first-team.

Luton, though, are expected to revisit their interest in Anderson in January, according to Chronicle Live, but there is also likely to be interest from elsewhere too.

Luton brought in eight new signings over the course of the summer, but didn’t add anyone on the final day of the window.

The Verdict

It would have been a bit of a bonus to bring in a young, exciting player like Anderson before the end of the window.

He looks to be a real prospect who could have brought fresh energy and quality to the final third going forward.

But if they are still keen in January, then you suspect that Newcastle will feel inclined to loan out Anderson then.

These things happen, but Luton still look to have a strong squad.