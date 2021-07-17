Luton Town are thought to be interested in making a potential move for Middlesbrough defender Hayden Coulson this summer, according to a report from the East Anglian Daily Times.

Coulson is a player in-demand this summer and it has already been reported that the defender has attracted the attention of Ipswich Town. The Tractor Boys are thought to be keen to add him to their squad as they continue their rebuild ahead of a potential promotion push in League One under Paul Cook.

It has been reported that Ipswich are facing competition for Coulson from League One rivals Sunderland, with the Black Cats also keen to add the 23-year-old to their squad.

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock, when speaking to Teesside Live, suggested that Boro would be open to allowing Coulson to leave the club this summer. However, he also stated that any move would have to be as part of a potential swap deal with Boro keen to not lose their squad depth.

Now according to the East Anglian Daily Times, Luton are also interested in making a move for Coulson this summer having already added to their defence with the signings of Reece Burke and Amari’i Bell.

The verdict

This would be an interesting signing for Luton to make this summer with Coulson a player that has struggled to fully convince that he is good enough to be a first-choice option in Middlesbrough’s defence in the Championship. However, there is certainly potential there that can be unlocked under the right coach and setup and the Hatters might be an ideal destination for him.

The 23-year-old looks like he needs a fresh start away from Middlesbrough and a move to somewhere that he can feel a firm part of the first-team plans next term. Coulson will have to prioritise game time over anything else this summer when it comes to making his next move.

You could see Coulson perhaps initially being more of a squad player at Luton, but he would get more chances to break into the side than he would do with Boro. Ipswich and Sunderland though at the moment would seem to be the more likely transfer destinations for him.