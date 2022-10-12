Luton Town defender shares glowing verdict of Burnley and Bristol Rovers loan agreement

Luton Town defender Tom Lockyer has revealed he was really impressed by Bristol Rovers centre-back Bobby Thomas during the Gas’ 1-0 victory over MK Dons.

Bristol Rovers made it back-to-back victories last night at Stadium MK, keeping what was their third clean sheet of the campaign in the process.

Thomas has featured five times in the league for the third-tier outfit this season and the 21-year-old is currently on loan from Championship club Burnley.

Sharing his thoughts on the young defender whilst in conversation with BBC Radio Bristol, and as cited by Bristol World, the Luton and Wales defender said: “Bobby Thomas, I thought was fantastic.

“I thought he had a really good game and done really well.

“It was quite slow first-half and not a lot happened. Second-half both teams came out with a bit more tempo. It was going to be a moment of quality or a referee’s decision to decide the game and it was a ref’s decision.” The verdict Enjoying a successful stint at the Memorial Stadium from 2012 to 2019, Lockyer has proven to be a top defender and remains to be thriving in the Championship. Therefore, his praise of the on loan Burnley defender can be carried a long way and has a fair amount of meaning. Thomas has been very impressive since arriving from the Clarets, meeting the defensive and physical demands of the position, all whilst being an excellent ball progressor. Despite the Dons struggling in the league this season, it is always a difficult place to go to, especially as a recently-promoted club in the division.