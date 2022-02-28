Luton Town defender reacts to Robert Snodgrass signing

Luton Town defender Gabe Osho believes the arrival of Robert Snodgrass is a sign of Luton Town’s ambitions.

Luton are currently battling for a play-off place among a competitive field.

But Nathan Jones’ side are in the top six with 13 games remaining following their victory at the weekend.

Snodgrass signed a deal with the club last Friday to keep him at Luton until the end of the season.

The ex-Scottish international has played over 170 times in the top flight of English football and has also been capped 28 times by his country.

Osho believes his signing is a signal of intent for Luton and that the team are committed to fighting for promotion this season.

“He’s literally fitted into the team already, I can’t believe it as he’s only trained once,” said Osho, via Luton Today.

“It just shows, that type of signing shows what the club is building to.

“He’ll help us in our push towards the end of the season and we’ll see where we end up.”

Snodgrass was available on a free transfer following his departure from West Brom in January.

The 34-year old has played for the Baggies, West Ham and Hull City in the Premier League so brings with him a lot of valuable experience.

He joins a list of experienced players who Luton are utilising to power their play-off challenge, along the likes of Cameron Jerome, Danny Hylton and Henri Lansbury.

Luton beat Derby County 1-0 at the weekend to move into the top six places.

Up next for the Hatters is the visit of Carabao Cup runners up Chelsea to Kenilworth Road for the FA Cup Fifth Round on March 2.

The Verdict

This is a shrewd signing for Luton to make on a short-term basis.

Snodgrass offers a wealth of experience that the club could really use as they challenge for an unlikely promotion place.

This will be a big morale boost to the side, to get to play alongside such an experienced top flight player.

Even if he doesn’t get a massive amount of playing time, his impact as dressing room leader could still be worth it to the club.