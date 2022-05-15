Luton Town defender opens up on ‘strange’ statistic

Luton Town came from behind to draw 1-1 in their Sky Bet Championship playoff game against Huddersfield on Friday night.

Defender Sonny Bradley was the man who grabbed the equaliser for the Hatters as they looked to overcome a strong start from Carlos Corberan’s side.

However, the game finished 1-1, leaving Sonny Bradley questioning why he’s prolific in front of the Sky camera’s.

Since joining in 2018, Bradley has scored on five occasions when playing live on Sky Sports, and given he has only scored six goals for the club in total, the 30-year-old clearly knows how to deliver on the big occasion.

Speaking about this unique stat, Bradley told media: “It’s strange, I couldn’t tell you why, but whether the Sky cameras were here or not, it was an important game.

“To score in a fixture like this, an important fixture for the club, getting into the play-offs, it will probably go down in the club’s history, no matter what happens from now on. “So to have my name on the scoresheet, it’s a personal accolade which I’m certainly proud of.” Bradley was quick to praise his teammate Kal Naismith though for the delivery of the freekick he scored from, saying: “I took a bit of a gamble, I’ve started in a bit of an offside position. “It’s a great ball in from Kal, it’s an absolute gift, all I’ve got to do is open up, get a nice contact on it, and let the ball do the work. “I saw Kal, gave him a high five, and said for me, that’s an absolute gift.” Luton Town will play their second leg of the playoffs against Huddersfield at the John Smith’s Stadium on Monday. The Verdict Sonny Bradley is certainly a player for the big occasion and this was no change. Ignoring the fact that he scored, he was a rock at the back, with the Huddersfield front-line struggling to break through, partly down to the Luton captain. Bradley has seen it all in a Luton shirt and will be hoping to overcome the challenge of Huddersfield once again when they play on Monday night. If they do that, then Bradley and co. could become part of Luton folklore as the first Hatters squad to win promotion to the Premier League.