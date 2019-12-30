Luton Town defender gives scathing assessment of Bristol City defeat

Centre-half Sonny Bradley has said that individual mistakes are “killing” Luton Town, after the Hatters went down 3-0 to Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Sunday afternoon.

Goals from Marley Watkins, Famara Diedhiou and Andi Weimann condemned the Hatters to their eighth straight defeat away from home.

The result leaves Luton in the bottom three on goal difference, with 21 points from 25 league games.

Speaking to the club website, the 28-year-old defender discussed how Luton started the game at Ashton Gate, after the Hatters conceded with just four minutes on the clock.

“I’m tired of saying it, but we have to speak about it because it is what happened today again. How we have decided to start the game is not acceptable and in this division we can’t get away with it,” Bradley said.

The defender added that lapses in concentration and individual mistakes are proving costly for the side in the Championship.

“It is costing us and it’s killing us because this division is ruthless and if you switch off for five minutes you are going to get punished because there is real quality in this division.”

It won’t be getting any easier for Luton, as they take on Millwall at The Den on New Year’s Day in two days’ time, in what will be a hostile atmosphere for the players and fans alike.

Luton last won on the road at the end of September – a 2-1 win at Ewood Park over Blackburn Rovers.

The Verdict

Luton’s shocking away record this season has let them down hugely in the league, with the Hatters taking just six points from a possible 39 on offer.

With the pressure also increasing on boss Graeme Jones, the Luton players will know they will have to put in a performance on Wednesday afternoon, against a Millwall side with a very respectable home record.