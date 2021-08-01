Luton Town dealt transfer blow in pursuit of Leicester City player

Luton Town are approaching the concluding stages of their transfer business this summer, with Nathan Jones stating that the recruitment is complete unless ‘something special’ crops up.

However, the availability of Leicester City’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was something that The Hatters were keeping a watchful eye on, after the success he had in Luton colours last season.

The 22-year-old scored three times and assisted a further six goals during a very impressive spell at Kenilworth Road – a year that saw him scoop several awards at the end of the season.

The Leicester academy graduate has since returned to his parent club and has featured regularly throughout pre-season for the Premier League outfit.

With Luton eagerly awaiting to hear about the midfielder’s situation at Leicester, Brendan Rodgers dealt the Championship club’s chances a major blow after The Foxes’ 3-3 draw with QPR, stating the Dewsbury-Hall “will definitely be staying here.”

The verdict

You cannot help but feel that Jones’ comment about ‘something special’ was slightly aimed at a Dewsbury-Hall return.

It was always going to be one difficult task for Luton to recapture that young midfielder. His impressive year for The Hatters made the Premier League the next logical step.

The slight bit of hope that Luton fans would have perhaps held on to, was the fact that Leicester are now competing in and amongst the Premier League’s top six, and that level may have been deemed a little too far at this moment.

The left-footed midfielder has an excellent future ahead of him, and should he get first-team opportunities this year, he will certainly show his elegance when in possession and a desire to work for his team.

Luton Town quiz: Have any of these 25 players ever scored against the Hatters?

1 of 25 Has Andre Gray ever scored a goal against Luton Town? Yes No