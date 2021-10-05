Luton Town dealt player blow as fresh update emerges

Tom Lockyer will not be taking part in the next round of international fixtures after suffering an injury says Luton Today.

The defender is a Welsh international and has featured for his country 14 times in his career. It looked like he could be about to rack up some more appearances for the side over the course of the next international break too but the player has now pulled out of the team.

That comes down to the fact the 26-year old has reportedly suffered an injury and it means he will now be sidelined as international football rolls back into town.

Hatters fans will be hoping that it is nothing too major though, as Lockyer has been a frequent member of the matchday squad at the club this campaign.

With seven appearances so far, he has been important for Luton in the centre of defence with his tackling and ability to snuff out opposition attacks.

He’s proven he’s a more than capable defender at second tier level and when his former side Charlton were relegated from the Championship, Luton were all too quick to keep him in the league and got him to sign for them.

He’s since made over 30 appearances for the Hatters and is establishing himself as a regular in the side more and more each week. It means that the club and its fans will certainly be hoping this latest setback will only be keeping him out of the Wales squad reckoning and not out of theirs.

The Verdict

Lockyer has only recently burst onto the scene as a Championship talent after proving himself in the second tier with Charlton and now building on that with Luton.

When the Addicks went down, he played in 43 fixtures and was a pivotal figure for them. He emerged as one of the most solid players in that relegated squad and Luton saw fit to keep him in the second tier. They were right to do so, as he has since put in a number of brilliant showings for the Hatters and is managing to get more and more gametime with the club.

This injury and subsequent withdrawal will no doubt sadden the player himself, as every footballer would love to play for his country. However, the big concern from Luton fans will be whether this injury is enough to rule him out of their fixtures going forward because the 26-year old has become an important part of their defence this season – so hopefully it isn’t.