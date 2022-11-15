Luton Town dealt managerial setback in search for Nathan Jones’ successor

Gary O’Neil is not interested in the Luton Town job after he had been linked with the role.

The 39-year-old has been in charge of Bournemouth on a caretaker basis since they made the decision to sack Scott Parker earlier in the campaign.

Whilst he has done very well on the whole with the Cherries, with the club set to be taken over, it remains unclear whether O’Neil will stay on, as Marcelo Bielsa is apparently a leading candidate to take over.

Nevertheless, even if O’Neil does leave the Premier League side, TEAMtalk have revealed that he won’t be on his way to Kenilworth Road.

They state that whilst the Hatters had ‘sounded out’ O’Neil, he has made it clear that he wouldn’t be interested, which will force them to look elsewhere.

A 1-1 draw with Rotherham last time out has left Luton 10th in the Championship going into the World Cup break, with the hierarchy now having almost a month to bring in the new man before the season resumes away at Middlesbrough on December 10.

The verdict

O’Neil would have been a good option for Luton so this is a shame in that sense but you can understand why he is holding off as he waits for clarification around his job with Bournemouth.

For Luton, whilst the World Cup break means there’s no need to panic, they would still prefer to make a swift appointment and they will step up that process now.

So, with O’Neil not in the frame, it’s about looking elsewhere and it will be interesting to see who they do go for.

