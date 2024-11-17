Coventry City are keeping tabs on Rob Edwards' situation at Luton Town.

This is according to a report from The Sun, who have stated that Edwards' future at Kenilworth Road remains in doubt at this point, even though no party has decided that it's time for him to leave the club.

The Hatters have made a very poor start to the season, sitting in 21st place after failing to get anywhere near enough points on the board.

Championship table (21st-24th) (As of November 17th, 2024) P GD Pts 21 Luton Town 15 -9 15 22 Cardiff City 15 -9 15 23 Portsmouth 15 -12 12 24 Queens Park Rangers 15 -13 10

And following their heavy 5-1 defeat at Middlesbrough shortly before the international break, it looked as though Edwards' reign in Bedfordshire was going to come to a sad end.

The 41-year-old took the reins at Kenilworth Road following Nathan Jones' departure - and was able to guide them to the Premier League at the end of his first season at the club.

He may not have been able to keep them in the top flight for more than one season, but they enjoyed some bright moments at the top level and there didn't seem to be any doubt that Edwards was the right man to take them forward.

But they haven't been able to get themselves going this season, being on the end of some very poor results.

Having suffered such a heavy defeat at Boro and been subject to much criticism from fans after the final whistle at the Riverside, it may only be a matter of time before he's dismissed.

Coventry City keeping an eye on Rob Edwards developments

It has been reported by The Sun that Edwards has considered quitting his job at Luton, but hasn't made a decision to leave just yet.

His future remains in doubt at this stage, but if he does leave the Kenny, it may not be long before he takes up another role in the Championship.

Coventry are believed to be admirers of Edwards - and would take an even bigger interest in him if he becomes a free agent.

The Sky Blues are currently without a boss following the sacking of Mark Robins, who was a very popular figure at the Coventry Building Society Arena after taking the club from League Two to within a penalty shootout of the top flight.

They haven't made a good start to this season either, but on paper, they have a very talented squad that could take them to a new level.

The Midlands outfit may need more depth in the middle of the park, but they already have some of the ingredients needed to push at the top end of the table.

Coventry City may not benefit from appointing Rob Edwards

Coventry need someone who can come in and hit the ground running.

Edwards does have promotion-winning experience and is clearly a talented coach, considering how good his CV looks at this fairly early stage of his managerial career.

It seems as though he has been coaching for a long time and that has probably benefitted him, but if he were to leave Luton, he would probably need to spend some time out of the game.

Right now, he's underachieving with a squad that should be doing better, and that's exactly what Coventry are doing at the moment.

At this stage, an alternative would probably be a better option for the Sky Blues, with Frank Lampard and Ruud Van Nistelrooy both being linked with a move to the Coventry Building Society Arena.