Luton Town are interested in signing Blackburn’s Lewis Travis, who had been subject of a bid from Millwall recently.

Luton keen on Lewis Travis

The 25-year-old midfielder was a key figure under Jon Dahl Tomasson last season, featuring in 42 games as Rovers just missed out on a play-off place on a dramatic final day of the Championship.

Despite his importance to the side, and Travis having three years left on his contract at Ewood Park, it’s by no means a certainty that he will stay with the club. And, it was revealed in the week that Blackburn had turned down an offer from Millwall for the player.

Whether Travis would move to a fellow Championship side remains to be seen, but it has now been claimed that he could have an offer from the Premier League.

That’s after the Telegraph stated that Luton are interested in Travis as they plan for life in the top-flight.

Rob Edwards’ is keen to add to his squad after the play-off final win over Coventry City, but the Hatters are not going to have a massive budget compared to many of their rivals.

Travis has been with Blackburn since he was a teenager, making over 200 appearances for the club, which included his debut in the season they won promotion from League One. So, this would be his first opportunity to play Premier League football if the move did go through.

Will Lewis Travis leave Blackburn?

The news of Millwall’s bid was a surprise, and the fact they were encouraged to make an offer suggests that Tomasson may be open to selling his captain, who will command a decent fee. The boss may feel there are players out there who may be more suited to his style.

Luton’s interest does change the dynamic though, as that would not be a sidewards move due to the fact they can offer top-flight football, something which is going to appeal to the player. So, if they formalise this interest with a bid, then you could see something happening this summer.

It would be a shame for Blackburn to lose Travis, but they will trust Tomasson and the recruitment team, as the early signs this summer have been positive. There could be a lot of change at Ewood Park over the coming months, and it will be interesting to see what the XI looks like for the opening day fixture against West Brom.