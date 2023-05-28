Luton Town are interested in signing Andre Ayew when his deal with Nottingham Forest expires in the coming weeks.

Will Andre Ayew leave Nottingham Forest?

The versatile attacker joined the Reds in January, and he has gone on to play 12 times for Steve Cooper’s side, as they secured their safety in the top-flight.

However, Ayew has failed to score in that period, and he had come in for criticism from the support last month, whilst it’s noticeable he didn’t feature in the past three games as Forest picked up seven points to end any relegation fears.

Therefore, it seems unlikely that the former Marseille man will get a new deal at the City Ground, with his short-term contract expiring in the summer.

Yet, Ayew could still remain in the Premier League, as Ghana Web has claimed that the 113-cap Black Stars international is attracting interest from Luton.

The Hatters won promotion to the top-flight after beating Coventry City at Wembley on Saturday, and they will be expected to be in the market for new players as Rob Edwards looks to strengthen the squad.

After Jordan Clark’s goal was cancelled out by Gustavo Hamer, the game went to penalties, and Luton scored six spot-kicks before Fankaty Dabo skied over the bar to send the Hatters up.

Ayew could play his last game for Forest as they take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this afternoon.

Premier League experience will be needed at Luton

You can’t imagine Luton fans would be too excited by this link, as Ayew has had an underwhelming time at Forest, and, at 33, he is clearly past his peak. However, it should be noted that he has plenty of experience under his belt in the Premier League, and that could be invaluable in the dressing room.

Luton’s rise up the leagues is well-known, but a consequence of that is the lack of top-flight know-how, which is something that Edwards will no doubt look to address this summer. Meanwhile, Ayew would surely welcome the chance to stay in the Premier League, and he would feel he could add something to the Luton group.

So, it will be interesting to see who is brought in, although for now, you can be sure that all connected to Luton are still celebrating, and all the transfer talk can start in the week.