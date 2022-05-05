Luton Town considered Ipswich Town goalkeeper before Matt Ingram’s arrival

Luton Town considered Ipswich Town goalkeeper Christian Walton as an emergency loan option prior to Matt Ingram’s temporary arrival, as per a report from the East Anglian Daily Times.

The Hatters, who have seen their goalkeeper department take a big hit over the course of the season, brought Ingram in to make his debut in the 7-0 thrashing by Fulham.

Walton, who is no stranger to Nathan Jones and Luton, was a target for the Championship club during January, as per The Sun on Sunday (16.01.21, pg. 60), however, it was the Tractor Boys who won the race.

Walton also worked under Jones at Brighton & Hove Albion, where the now-Luton manager was the first-team coach, with the shot-stopper then temporarily joining the Hatters on loan when the Welshman arrived at Kenilworth Road in 2016.

Luton had opted to play an inexperienced option in Harry Isted in goal against Blackpool but Ingram was eventually brought in.

The verdict

It is no surprise whatsoever to see Luton taking an interest in Walton before striking a temporary agreement with Ingram, given Jones’ connection with the former Brighton man.

With the League One season coming to an end prior to Luton’s clash with Fulham, it is a deal that certainly would have made some sense.

Walton has been excellent in Ipswich colours this season, proving to be a Championship level player who is operating in the level below as things stand.

Ingram will be in the starting line-up when Reading visit Kenilworth Road at the weekend, knowing that a positive result could mean that he remains at the club for the play-offs.