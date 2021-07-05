Luton Town confirm player exit

Exeter City have confirmed the signing of Sam Nombe, after his move to Luton Town last season failed to work out.

The Grecians sign the 22-year-old on a three-year deal after the Hatters opted not to trigger the option to buy clause after his loan spell from Milton Keynes Dons.

Nombe, who progressed through the League One outfit’s academy, scored twice in 27 games before joining The Hatters on a season-long loan on deadline day in October 2020.

However, the 22-year-old struggled for minutes in the early stages of the season and failed to make much of an impact on the ever-demanding Nathan Jones.

From January onwards, the signing of Elijah Adebayo placed Nombe even further down the pecking order as he continued his struggle for game time.

The verdict

This is an excellent move for Exeter and Nombe himself. The fact that The Hatters signed him after playing League One football suggests that he was performing well with MK Dons.

It is rather surprising that a League One club did not secure his services, but he now has an opportunity to rebuild his confidence for a side that will once again have promotion hopes.

There is no denying that his power and pace should cause a lot of problems for opposition defences in League Two. At just 22, Nombe is a player who still has great potential. What he needs now is to be consistently playing football – something that Exeter are likely to give him.

Nombe is not just an arrival to help The Grecians get out of the fourth-tier, he is a signing who will share the same high aspirations as the Exeter faithful.