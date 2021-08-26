Luton Town confirm player departure to EFL club

Luton Town have confirmed that Elliot Lee has left the club to join Charlton Athletic on a season-long loan.

The versatile forward was a crucial player for the Hatters as they worked their way up to the Championship but he has found regular game time harder to come by in the past two years.

Lee featured in just 12 games last season, which is why a temporary switch to Oxford was sanctioned at the start of the year. That moved worked out well, with the 26-year-old scoring six goals in 20 games.

Such form caught the eye, with Luton confirming that another move to the third tier has now happened, as Lee will link up with the Addicks.

Having failed to make the matchday squad in the first two league games of the current campaign, and not come on in the other two, it’s clear that Nathan Jones doesn’t need Lee after an impressive summer recruitment drive.

Lee could make his debut for his new club against Crewe at The Valley this weekend.

The verdict

This seems like a very good move for all parties, with Lee at an age where he needs to be playing each week and showing what he can do.

Clearly, that’s not going to happen at Luton, with Jones having several options in the final third that are ahead of Lee in the pecking order right now.

Therefore, this is one that works well and you would expect Lee to once again thrive in the third tier, so Charlton fans will be pleased that this deal is finalised.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.