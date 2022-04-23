Luton Town confirm fresh agreement with current player

Luton Town goalkeeper James Shea has signed a new contract to extend his five year stay at Kenilworth Road.

News broke on the Luton Town website before the midday kickoff against Blackpool on Saturday that Shea had extended his time with Jones’ side.

The 30-year-old recently made his 100th for the Hatters before suffering a knee injury that looks to have ended his season.

Shea arrived on a free transfer from AFC Wimbledon in 2017 and was number one in the back-to-back promotions from League Two into the Championship before seeing off competition from Simon Sluga this season.

The length of the contract has not been disclosed but the stopper will be hoping he can put his injury troubles behind him going into next season.

The Hatters have used five goalkeepers this season having suffered an injury crisis in the department, with third choice Harry Isted most likely going to be the number one between now and the end of the season.

Shea has made 21 appearances in the Championship this season, keeping nine clean sheets in the process which would most certainly be more had it not been for several injuries throughout the campaign.

The Verdict

Shea is a fan favourite at Luton and was at the core of the side that has risen through the leagues under Jones.

He’s important to the club and exemplifies their recent success, so ensuring a player of his ability and experience is retained is essential for the club.

Not only that, he’s proved consistently that he’s a reliable player in the side and saw off competition from record signing Sluga.

This therefore looks a good piece of business from Luton, and it is encouraging for the club that they are moving to get these types of deals done ahead of a potentially busy summer window.