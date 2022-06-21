Luton Town confirm addition of League One player

Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow has re-joined Luton Town – over 11 years after first departing the Hatters as a teenager for Fulham.

The 27-year-old striker has put pen-to-paper to return to Kenilworth Road, joining Nathan Jones’ side as their new number 10.

Woodrow first joined Luton in 2008 from local non-league side Buckhurst Hill, making three senior appearances for the club before being snapped up by Fulham – then of the Premier League – in March 2011.

He’s spent the last four years at Oakwell though with the Tykes, firing in goals in both League One and the Championship, scoring 53 times in all competitions with 157 appearances to his name.

With one year remaining on his contract at Barnsley though, and having seen the club relegated to the third tier of English football last season, Woodrow has taken the opportunity to seek a return to Luton, who he joins for an undisclosed fee.

The 2021-22 season was not one of productivity for Woodrow, with just four goals scored in 28 Championship outings, however a knee injury hampered his ability to perform on a consistent basis.

The Verdict

Luton definitely need to strengthen in multiple areas of the pitch if they want to challenge for the play-offs again, and Woodrow will definitely add goals to Nathan Jones’ team.

The disappointment of losing Kal Naismith will have fuelled a fire in the Hatters to push the boat out to make sure they don’t miss out on players, and Woodrow brings Championship experience to challenge Elijah Adebayo and Harry Cornick up-front.

It’s also a big one as well for supporters to see a local player who spent time as a youth player at the club come home in his peak years to try and do his utmost for Luton.

Perhaps there is a sense of unfinished business there for Woodrow, who will be looking to fire in the goals to get Luton to the Premier League for the very first time.