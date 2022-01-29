Luton Town closing in on West Brom transfer agreement

Luton Town are set to recruit goalkeeper Alex Palmer from Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion on loan, as per a Twitter update from talkSPORT’s Alex Crook.

The 25-year-old has been promoted to the bench for the Baggies’ previous four competitive games in the absence of Sam Johnstone, acting as David Button’s understudy for the time being until the former returns to the matchday squad.

There has been constant speculation over Johnstone’s future since the summer with his contract at The Hawthorns expiring at the end of the campaign and the club’s hierarchy perhaps reluctant to let one of their most valuable assets leave for free in the summer.

However, he is now expected to remain at the club beyond the end of this month and with Button looking likely to get in the squad ahead of Palmer, the latter has seemingly been given the green light to head out on a loan spell despite Josh Griffiths also being shipped out on a temporary transfer to Lincoln City.

The shot-stopper is now reportedly closing in on a move to Kenilworth Road to link up with Nathan Jones’ men in Bedfordshire, where he will compete with the likes of Simon Sluga and James Shea for a starting spot.

It was reported that the Hatters had made a last-ditch move in an attempt to recruit Christian Walton earlier this month – but that transfer failed to materialise as he signed on the dotted line with Ipswich Town.

Sluga has been ruled out of this afternoon’s meeting with Blackburn Rovers due to an injury, though it remains to be seen how severe this setback is for the Croatian.

The Verdict:

This is a move that makes little sense considering Shea and Sluga were competing so fiercely for a starting spot prior to this afternoon, so there was no shortage of competition in there and wasn’t exactly an area that needs to be addressed.

However, it would be more justified if Sluga’s injury is more severe than many think.

How good this signing is also depends on the finances. If they are only paying a small portion of his wages, this might be a worthwhile move and it wouldn’t be the first time three senior goalkeepers have been competing for a starting spot in the second-tier, with Wayne Rooney previously having Kelle Roos, Ryan Allsop and David Marshall at his disposal at Derby.

It’s a slight surprise that the Baggies haven’t kept him as their own third-choice keeper, although they may be tempted to bring through a younger shot-stopper from the academy instead and his temporary departure could get another salary off the wage bill.

And from Palmer’s point of view, he would probably prefer a permanent move away at this point with more first-team football on offer – because there are no guarantees that youngster Griffiths won’t overtake him in the pecking order next term.