Luton Town closing in on transfer swoop for 6 ft 7 player

Luton Town are closing in on a deal for Hibernian goalkeeper Matt Macey, with The Edinburgh News reporting that the move could be finalised by the end of the week.

The Hatters, who finished in the Championship play-off places in 2021-22 before being eliminated at the semi-final stage by Huddersfield Town, are on the lookout for a new stopper after losing Simon Sluga in January to Ludogorets Razgrad.

And as first revealed by Alan Nixon on Patreon, Nathan Jones was eyeing up a move for 27-year-old Macey, who has spent most of his career at Arsenal.

Having made just two senior appearances for the Gunners, as well as loan spells at Accrington Stanley, Plymouth Argyle and Luton, Macey joined Hibs permanently in January 2021.

This past season in the Scottish Premiership, Macey played 32 times, keeping 11 clean sheets during that period, but with the experienced David Marshall arriving at Easter Road this summer under new boss Lee Johnson, Macey looks to be on the way out.

Per the Edinburgh News, Luton are in negotiations with Hibs regarding a transfer fee for the towering six foot seven inch goalkeeper, with a deal close to getting over the line.

The Verdict

Macey comes with mixed reviews from Hibernian fans, but there’s no denying that he is a real presence in-between the sticks.

He had to wait a while to get his chance in senior football due to being on the fringes at Arsenal, but Macey has more-than taken his opportunity this past 18 months.

But a switch to Luton would suit him for a number of reasons – mainly because the general standard of Championship football is a step up from the Scottish Premiership and the Hatters are closer to where he will used to being based.

James Shea will have good competition in the form of Macey, providing a deal gets over the line, with both bringing different attributes to the table.