Luton Town closing in on deal for recently promoted striker

Luton Town are pursuing the signing of Grimsby Town striker John McAtee, journalist Alan Nixon has reported via Patreon.

McAtee only joined Grimsby last summer, completing a permanent move following his departure from Scunthorpe.

The striker enjoyed an excellent debut campaign for the Mariners last season, scoring 16 goals in 39 National League appearances to help the club win promotion to League Two.

Can you get 28/28 on this Luton Town quiz?

1 of 28 In what year were Luton Town formed? 1885 1890 1895 1900

Now it seems as though those exploits, could earn the 23-year-old a move even further up the Football League.

According to this latest update, Luton are now working on a deal to sign McAtee, in a move that would see the striker make the step all the way up to the Championship.

It is thought that the Hatters are hopeful of completing a deal for a fee in the region of £500,000, plus extras, for the forward, who played the full 90 minutes of Grimsby’s opening day defeat to Leyton Orient on Saturday.

There is still a year remaining on McAtee’s contract with Grimsby, securing his future at Blundell Park until the end of this season.

The Verdict

This does seem like an interesting move to make for Luton as we enter the final month of the window.

McAtee had an excellent record for Grimsby last season, coming up with some crucial goals in their promotion campaign.

As a result, you can understand why there may be interest in him, although there can be no denying this would be a big step up for the striker to make.

But with the number of options the Hatters have in that position already, there would be no pressure on them to throw McAtee straight into the mix, meaning that at 23, he could be one for the future.