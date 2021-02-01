Luton Town closing in on Deadline Day swoop for West Brom man

Luton Town are set to complete the loan signing of West Brom winger Kyle Edwards, according to Football Insider.

Edwards helped West Brom win promotion from the Championship last season, making 26 league appearances and scoring two goals.

But this season, the winger has failed to make an impact in the Premier League. The 22-year-old has made only five league appearances, starting only one game.

Collins? Berry? – Can you name which Luton Town player scored each these 15 goals this season?

1 of 15 Who scored a hattrick in the 3-1 Carabao Cup victory over Norwich City? Pelly Ruddock Danny Hylton Harry Cornick James Collins

A loan move is now in the offing for Edwards, though, with Luton Town said to be in pole position to land the winger.

Luton – who sit 13th in the Championship – have made only one signing in Kal Naismith this month, with Edwards now set to arrive at Kenilworth Road.

Edwards’ contract at the Hawthorns expires at the end of the season, so he will be keen to impress at Luton and help them climb the table.

The Verdict

This is a move which suits both parties.

Edwards desperately needs regular game time as he has been unable to make an impact under Sam Allardyce thus far, and Luton can give him that.

It makes sense for his development, and it allows West Brom to keep one eye on his progress back in the Championship.

Of course, if Albion go down, then he could well be a useful option for the Baggies next season.

Luton need to add more firepower to their squad, and I think Edwards is a quick, talented player who could be very good for the Hatters.