Luton Town confirm agreement for international goalkeeper

Luton Town have completed the signing of goalkeeper Ethan Horvath on loan from Nottingham Forest, the Championship club have officially confirmed.

Horvath only joined Forest last summer, arriving on a three-year deal as a free agent following his departure from Club Brugge.

The 27-year-old, who has won eight senior caps for the USA, went on to make 11 appearances in all competitions for Forest last season, as they won promotion from the Championship to the Premier League.

Now however, Horvath himself, is set to be back playing in the Championship once again next season.

It has now been announced that the goalkeeper has completed a season-long loan move to Luton, who missed out on promotion after defeat in the play-off last season.

Luton have already made four senior signings this summer, including that of another goalkeeper, Matt Macey, who has rejoined the club on a permanent deal from Hibernian.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be a rather useful signing for Luton next season.

While they have already signed Macey this summer, James Shea remains a long term injury absentee between the posts.

Horvath therefore, can provide reliable cover in that position, with a lack of that having proved costly for the Hatters at times last season.

Indeed, you also feel as though a loan move could make sense, since it will allow Horvath to move on when Shea is able to return to full fitness, and compete for his place in the side again, meaning this looks like another impressive piece of business from the Hatters this summer.