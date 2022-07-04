Luton Town closing in on £2m transfer swoop for striker

Luton Town are expected to sign Barnsley striker Carlton Morris in a deal that will be worth around £2m.

The 26-year-old has featured regularly for the Tykes in the past two years, which includes scoring seven goals and registering three assists in 28 appearances last season.

Despite that, it wasn’t good enough to keep Barnsley up, so speculation was always going to start up about Morris’ future.

And, it appears he will be on the move, as Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath suggested a deal it as at an advanced stage to take the player to Kenilworth Road.

“Barnsley departures set to continue with Carlton Morris poised to join Luton in a deal in the region of £2m.”

That will be a major boost for Nathan Jones, who is keen to strengthen his squad after they lost in the play-off semi-final to Huddersfield in the previous campaign.

Providing this does go through it will continue what has been a productive window for the Hatters, who also completed the signing of Luke Freeman on a free transfer this afternoon.

The verdict

This would be an excellent bit of business for Luton as Morris has a good all-round game and he also chips in with his fair share of goals.

So, he will bring a lot to the team and it’s an area of the pitch that Jones needed to address to try and help the side kick-on next season.

Now it’s about getting this over the line and it will continue what has been a positive start to the window for the club, with the recruitment team once again deserving praise.

