Luton Town close in on Hull City transfer agreement amid Blackpool player links

Championship outfit Luton Town are set to sign Hull City shot-stopper Matt Ingram on an emergency loan deal, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The 28-year-old is currently being kept out of the starting lineup at the MKM Stadium by Chelsea loanee Nathan Baxter, with the latter performing reasonably well between the sticks for Shota Arveladze’s men this term.

They are even thinking about trying to recruit Baxter on a permanent basis, something that could be detrimental to Ingram’s future with the latter’s contract in East Yorkshire expiring at the end of this season.

This temporary spell at Kenilworth Road could allow the shot-stopper to put himself in the shop window with the 28-year-old likely to replace Harry Isted between the sticks, who has come in for the injured James Shea.

However, that isn’t the only goalkeeper they are currently being linked to with Blackpool’s Daniel Grimshaw also thought to be on their radar according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Nixon reports that the Hatters are looking at the possibility of bringing the 24-year-old in for their final games of the league season against Fulham and Reading – and are also exploring the prospect of recruiting him for their potential play-off campaign as well with the club currently sat in fifth position.

They would have to seek clearance from the EFL to get either deal over the line though.

The Verdict:

Both could be solid options for Luton considering the second-tier experience they have under their belts and that could be what they need against Reading who haven’t been the most threatening side in recent games.

In fairness, Nathan Jones’ men are facing one of the best strikers in the division in Lucas Joao and with the Royals having nothing to play for, this is when they could be at their most dangerous with the pressure firmly off them.

They didn’t exactly perform well against West Bromwich Albion yesterday – but they will want to give their supporters an away day to remember next week following what has been an extremely tough campaign for the Berkshire outfit.

This is why they can’t underestimate Paul Ince’s men and they look set to face quite a few tough games in the coming weeks with their next match against Fulham and a potential play-off campaign coming up, they need a reliable shot-stopper between the sticks.

Both of these linked options should provide Luton with a safe pair of hands between the sticks, though they can’t afford to have a slow adaptation period to life in Bedfordshire because the season will be over before they know it.