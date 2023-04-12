Luton Town director Stephen Browne has taken aim at rivals Watford in a hidden dig in the match programme for their 3-1 win over Blackpool on Monday.

Rob Edwards' side enjoyed an impressive Easter Weekend - taking four points from a possible six courtesy of the victory against the Seasiders and a draw away at play-off rivals Millwall to move three points clear of fourth-place Middlesbrough and to within five of Sheffield United in second.

What was Luton Town director Stephen Browne's Watford dig?

Spirits are high at Kenilworth Road right now, with the Hatters on course for a play-off finish at the least thanks to a nine-game unbeaten run, which has included six wins.

Surely the sweetest of those was the 2-0 victory against Watford in front of a rampant home crowd, which while boosting their own promotion hopes have dented the hopes of their fierce rivals.

And on Monday, in the first game at Kenilworth Road since that win, Browne couldn't resist taking aim at Watford in a hidden dig in his notes in the Blackpool match programme.

It was quickly picked up on Twitter and, unsurprisingly, has proven very popular among Luton fans indeed.

Could Luton Town face Watford in the Championship play-offs?

There is little love lost between Luton and Watford, whose fierce rivalry dates back to the 19th century, but Browne's message may well make their next meeting even tastier.

That could come in the play-offs, with the Hatters on course to finish third and play the team in six over the two-legged semi-final, but would require Chris Wilder's side to make up some serious ground in the final weeks of the season.

The Hornets are 12th in the table at the moment, six points back from sixth-placed Blackburn Rovers, with just five games left to play in the 2022/23 Championship season.

It seems as though the pair will likely have to wait until next season for their next on-pitch meeting - assuming Luton don't go up.